NPA Workers Tackle Ex-MD Over $2.7m Dredging Scandal

By YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

Senior Staff of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Tuesday challenged three former top officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), to immediately come out to defend themselves against the multi-million dollars bribery allegations.

The ex-top officials involved are the former managing director of NPA, Adebayo Sarumi; a former Managing Director of NPA’s Eastern Ports, Felix Ovbude; a former Executive Director of Finance at the NPA, Abba Murtala Mohammed.

Also indicted were Daniel Afam-Obi, a former executive assistant to Sullivan Akachukwu Nwankpo who was ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s special adviser on technical matters. They were accused of allegedly collecting more than $2.7 million from a Switzerland dredging company, Dredging International Services (Cyprus) Ltd.

The Dredging International Services (Cyprus) Ltd is part of a consortium which formed The Bonny Channel Management Limited that in turn entered into a joint venture arrangement with the NPA to form The Bonny Channel Company saddled with “creating and maintaining a safe navigational passage for all marine users to and in the Eastern Ports of Bonny Island, Onne, Okrika and Port-Harcourt”.

The post NPA Workers Tackle Ex-MD Over $2.7m Dredging Scandal appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

