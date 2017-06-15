Pages Navigation Menu

NPAN to FG, Call EFCC to order

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN, said the invasion of The Sun newspapers by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is an attempt to intimidate journalists. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Chairman, NPAN, Nduka Obaigbena, said the invasion of media houses did not work in the past and would not work now. While […]

