NPFL: Katsina United blame officiating for loss to Nasarawa United

Baldwin Bazuaye and Timothy Danladi, Head Coach and Captain of Katsina United Football Club respectively, on Wednesday blamed referee Hadiza Musa for their team’s 0-2 loss to Nasarawa United FC. The duo expressed their feelings to newsmen after the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) week 23 encounter at the Lafia Township Stadium. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nasarawa United won the match through goals scored in each half of the encounter.

