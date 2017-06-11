NPFL Match Day 24: Plateau thrash Gombe to stay top – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
NPFL Match Day 24: Plateau thrash Gombe to stay top
Daily Post Nigeria
Plateau United extended their lead at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table, following their 5-1 home win against Gombe United. Peter Eneji scored twice, while Elisha Gombe, Kabiru Umar and Emeka Umeh got a goal each for the …
