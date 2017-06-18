NPFL: Kano Pillars whip visiting MFM FC 3-1 – Vanguard
|
|
NPFL: Kano Pillars whip visiting MFM FC 3-1
Vanguard
Newsmen report that the match was played behind closed doors following the sanction on the hosts by the League Management Company (LMC) for crowd disturbances. Pillars' team captain, Rabiu Ali, opened scores in the 12th minute through a penalty …
