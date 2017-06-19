NPFL: Plateau maintain lead despite loss

Plateau United lost 1-2 to Abia Warriors in a dramatic Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) contest in Umuahia yesterday but still stay top of the log.

Shedrack Asiegbu had put the hosts in front in the 11th minute with a superb strike but they were pegged back by the leaders who snatched an 80th minute equalizer through Hamzat Owolabi.

There was to be late drama at the venue though as Asiegbu completed his brace with a well-taken penalty in the eighth minute of added time of the second half as the Warriors completed a late victory.

United however stay top of the standings despite the loss with 45 points from 25 matches, five points clear of the chasing pack after second-placed MFM FC lost 1-3, in heart-breaking fashion to Kano Pillars. Pillars took an early lead at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano after Rabiu Ali plundered a 12th minute penalty.

MFM however hit back through the league’s top scorer, Stephen Odey who made it 15 goals for the season with a 63rd minute strike.

Late goals from Amos Gyang and Adamu Mohammed meant MFM FC finished the encounter bruised and badly-beaten.

El-Kanemi Warriors were the biggest gainers of the day as they moved up four places on the log to second after a 2-0 win over Remo Stars in Maiduguri.

Sunday Anthony was the hero of the day as he netted both goals for the Warriors either side of half time.

Akwa United were also 2-0 winners yesterday as they overpowered Katsina United at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Alhassan Ibrahim with an eighth minute penalty and Musa Newman with a 13th minute effort were the goalscoring contributors for the Promise Keepers at the Nest of Champions.

Sunshine Stars eased their relegation worries with a 2-1 win over Gombe United in Akure while Nasarawa United pipped Enyimba International 1-0 in Lafia.

Shooting Stars were also big winners on the day as they moved up two places from the bottom of the log with a 2-0 victory over ABS FC.

Ibrahim Adebayo opened the scoring for the Oluyole Warriors in the 57th minute before Sunday Faleye made the points safe, eight minutes from time.

FC Ifeanyiubah dropped valuable points at home to Wikki Tourists as they drew 0-0 in Nnewi with the Bauchi club who are hovering just above the drop zone.

