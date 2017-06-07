NPFL: Plateau United overcome Sunshine to maintain top spot – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
NPFL: Plateau United overcome Sunshine to maintain top spot
TheCable
Sunshine Stars, the hosts, got ahead through Ezekiel Thompson's goal in the 34th minute before Emmanuel Odafe drew level for the visitors in the 62nd minute. Emeka Umeh scored the winning goal in the death to seal the win for the visitors while …
Nigeria League Review: Plateau United stun Sunshine in Akure
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!