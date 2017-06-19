NPFL: Rangers Manager hails players dedication – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NPFL: Rangers Manager hails players dedication
Vanguard
Rangers International FC of Enugu Team Manager, Amaobi Ezeaku, has hailed the players dedication for the goalless draw with Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna in Lokoja. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Speaking in Enugu on Sunday, Ezeaku …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!