NPFL: Rangers perform Maiduguri miracle

As Elkanemi draws first home game in 2 years

By George Aluo

Rangers may not be doing well this season, but the club yesterday performed a miracle as they held El Kanemi Warriors away in Maiduguri, a feat no club has achieved in two years.

Yesterday’s draw was the first time El Kanemi would fail to win at home since they returned home last year after the conquering of Boko Haram. The Maiduguri side had before their return home played in Katsina.

Rangers were in fact almost running away with a win until the 86th minute when Elkanemi equalized. Aghahowa Otakho was the man that saved the day for Elkanemi.

Daniel Etor had put Rangers in the lead with his 70th minute effort.

In Akure, leaders, Plateau United secured a 2-1 away victory to consolidate their position at the top of the log. It was a sweet victory for Coach Kennedy Boboye who two seasons back was in charge of the Akure side.

Enyimba and Kano Pillars also got result on the road. While the People’s Elephant were forced to a 1-1 draw in Gombe, Pillars played out a goalless draw with relegation threatened 3SC in Ibadan.

All the results:

Lobi 3-1 MFM

IfeanyiUbah 2-0 ABS

Tornadoes 1-0Rivers Utd

Nasarawa 2-0 Katsina

