NPFL: Relegation fear grips 3SC coach

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) head coach Fatai Amoo has said any further poor result in the top-flight is simply a confirmation of relegation.

The Oluyole Warriors are hosts of Southwest neighbours Sunshine Stars in today’s top-flight matchday 22 clash at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Amoo said intense tension is brewing in the Ibadan Landlords’ camp and only a good result against the Owena Waves will help greatly to douse the uncomfortable situation.

“The tension is high for obvious reason and we have been doing a lot of psychological work aimed primarily to psyche the players to believe in themselves.

“Of course, the point we are at the moment, anything short of an outright win against Sunshine Stars is simply a calamity and a confirmation of relegation.

“We forbid any of the untoward things happening to us I think we need determination – the type that saw Arsenal overcome champions Chelsea in the FA Cup final.”

