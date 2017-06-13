NPFL: Sunshine Stars banished to Ijebu-Ode indefinitely

•Goalkeeper Ariyo handed 12-match ban

•Club to pay assaulted Referee N250,000

Akure based NPFL side, Sunshine Stars have been ordered by the League Management Company (LMC) to play its home matches at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode while its goalkeeper, David Ariyo bagged a 12-match suspension.

These decisions including a total fine of N1m for various other rule breaches by the club were reached by the LMC in review of events of Match Day 23 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in Akure.

The home matches will be played behind closed doors until the LMC is satisfied that the club can guaranty security at its games and also control the unruly supporters.

The LMC further warned the club that should there be similar breaches or disturbances, the suspended three points deduction will be implemented.

Sunshine Stars were also charged for breaches of Rule C9 and C1.2.1.6 while goalkeeper, Ariyo was charged for assault on an assistant referee contrary to Rule C11 of the NPFL Framework and Rules.

NPFL

The post NPFL: Sunshine Stars banished to Ijebu-Ode indefinitely appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

