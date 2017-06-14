Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

( npower.gov.ng ) N-Power Nigeria recruitment & registration 2017

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Job Vacancies, N-power | 0 comments

N-Power job registration 2017 is now open!! You can now register, login and apply for The Nigeria Federal Government N-Power Programme 2017 (http://portal.npvn.ng/apply/index.html).
The N-Power Recruitment Programme of the Federal Government is a job creation and empowerment initiative of the Social Investment Programme, designed to drastically reduce youth unemployment in Nigeria.
The focus of

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Jobzilla Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.