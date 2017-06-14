NSCDC arrests 5 foreigners over pipeline vandalism – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
NSCDC arrests 5 foreigners over pipeline vandalism
Daily Trust
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday in Badagry, Lagos, paraded five foreigners suspected to be pipeline vandals. The NSCDC paraded the suspects together with 55 drums, each of which contained 250 litres of diesel.
