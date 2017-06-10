Pages Navigation Menu

NSCDC arrests 16 suspected burglars in Sokoto

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, (NSCDC), Sokoto State Command, has arrested sixteen suspected burglars, who allegedly broke into some shops at the Sokoto Central Market. Presenting the suspects before newsmen in Sokoto, on Friday, the State Commandant of the corps, Mr Babangida Abdullahi, said the age of the suspects ranges between 11 and 30 […]

