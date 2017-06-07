NSCDC: Forensic unit to boost performance in infrastructure protection – CG

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, said the newly established forensic unit with state-of-the-art facilities was geared towards boosting its performance in the protection of critical infrastructure and national assets. Commandant General of the corps, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu stated this recently at a Basic Training Programme for Forensic Desk Officers titled ‘Fundamentals of Forensics […]

