Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSCDC Suspends Operative Who Shot at Doctor in Bayelsa – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

NSCDC Suspends Operative Who Shot at Doctor in Bayelsa
THISDAY Newspapers
An operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who shot at a medical and his family while driving to work in Bayelsa State last month, has been suspended by the leadership of the corps. The Commandant of the corps in the state, …
We are not opposed to Peace Corps establishment – NSCDCNAIJ.COM
Peace Corps has secured 11 court judgements against Police – Akoh tells Nigerian SenateDaily Post Nigeria
NSCDC suspends operative for shooting at doctor's carThe Nation Newspaper
TheCable
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.