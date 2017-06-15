NSCDC Warns Journalists Against Peddling Fake News

The Commandant- General Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has advised journalists and other information handlers to refrain from Journalism based on gossip or rumours which he said is capable of destroying a nation and individual.

According to a statement signed by the Media Assistant to the Commandant General, Assistant Commandant of Corps Soji Alabi, the CG made this statement while reacting to a recent online newspaper publication, Daily Dispatch Newspaper of 13th June 2017, claiming that he was involved in a fresh N6Billion scandal, money which was allegedly found in his private account, saying that it is irresponsible to feed members of the public with such uncorroborated, false and malicious information that is capable of inciting the personnel of the Corps against the authority.

According to the story, the money which was traced to his private account by anti-graft agencies in a new generation bank was meant for personnel of the Corps who were promoted two years ago which he has refused to pay.

To set the records straight, the Commandant General does not operate any private account in any new generation bank, neither does he have such an amount which would have been discovered through the mechanism of Bank Verification, and no anti- graft agencies has invited him for questioning on the matter. It is also on record that the Duty Shift allowance arrears which he inherited from his predecessor was paid in December, 2016.

The Commandant General sees the publication as a sponsored handiwork of disgruntled elements which is a ploy to tarnish his reputation. As a law abiding leader of one of the most responsible security agencies in Nigeria, he has directed his lawyer to take a legal action against the sponsors of such mischievous publication and bring them to book.

He admonished every officer of the Corps not to be hoodwinked by the rumours, but should be focused in the discharge of their duties while he reassures them of his commitment to their welfare at all times.

