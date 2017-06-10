NSE and Bloomberg Set to Host 3rd CEO Roundtable

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in collaboration with Bloomberg is set to host the third annual NSE Bloomberg CEO Roundtable on Friday, June 16 2017 at Stock Exchange House, Marina, Lagos. This year’s NSE Bloomberg CEO Roundtable is themed, “Innovating Out of Nigeria’s Recession: Exploring New Paradigms for Nigeria’s Economic Growth”. It will address the…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NSE and Bloomberg Set to Host 3rd CEO Roundtable appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

