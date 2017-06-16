NSE-Bloomberg CEO Roundtable: Salami calls for sustainable, sustained and inclusive economic growth – Proshare Nigeria Limited (press release) (registration)
Notable Nigerian economist Dr. Doyin Salami has called on economic policy makers in the country to focus on growth that is sustainable, sustained and inclusive. He said this at the 2017 Nigeria stock exchange/ Bloomberg CEO Roundtable focusing on …
