NSE index hits 33000 mark – Premium Times

Posted on Jun 9, 2017


NSE index hits 33000 mark
Market capitalisation at the close of trading closed at N9.454 trillion against N9.447 trillion on Tuesday. NSE All-Share Index drops by 0.04%. Tiger Brand was the toast of investors, trading 3.29 billion shares worth N4.07 billion achieved in 29 deals

