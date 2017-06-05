NSE launches X-academy

By Chinwendu Obienyi

To enhance financial literacy levels in Nigeria and equip professionals with requisite skills sense to deliver innovative solutions in line with the challenges confronting financial sector, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has launched the X-academy.

Addressing pressmen during its unveiling in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar Onyema, said that the X-academy was designed to bridge the knowledge gap of investors and issuers of the exchange’s products and service and to provide education services to individuals who crave for better understanding of aspects in the capital market, adding that this was in line with NSE’s tradition of pioneering far reaching innovations.

“The X-academy is a knowledge platform of the NSE designed to provide education services to individuals who want to gain a better understanding of various aspects of the capital market and it is also a platform to enhance financial literacy inclusion and build on our track record on pushing the boundaries of financial education in Nigeria”

The academy will offer a wide range of courses geared towards bridging the knowledge gap of investors and issuers of our products and services of the capital market and the establishment of a corporate academy is consistent with the exchange’s tradition of pioneering far reaching innovation within the Nigerian capital market and it also fits into the national financial inclusion which was launched by the FG in 2012”, he said.

According to him, “X-academy will offer programmes lured around six broad themes which include listing and trading on the NSE, products of the NSE, market data and technology, financial education, corporate governance and risk compliance. These programmes will provide individuals and businesses with a robust and effective array of trading solutions that will ensure participants abreast with trends in the rapidly evolving financial market.”

