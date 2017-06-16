NSE Moves 493.27m Shares Worth N6.24bn In Cautious Trading

The Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday moved a total of 493.27 million shares valued at N6.24 billion exchanged by investors in 5,474 deals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the turnover was lower by 14 per cent when compared with 573.60 million shares worth N7.85 billion transacted in 6,584 deals on Thursday.

NAN reports that Lasaco Insurance emerged the most active, trading 87.01 million shares valued at N43.52 million.

It was trailed by Zenith Bank with an exchange of 73.67 million shares valued at N43.52 million, while Access Bank sold 64.01 million shares worth N639.99 million.

A breakdown of the price movement chart indicated that Nestle led the gainers’ table, growing by N7 to close at N907 per share.

Presco followed with a gain of N3.44 to close at N72.33 and Okomu Oil increased by N3.44 to close at N70.18 per share.

Consequently, the All-Share Index improved by 12.72 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 33,810.56 against 33,797.84 recorded on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N11.687 trillion rose by four billion naira or 0.03 per cent to close at N11.691 trillion.

On the other hand, Total Nigeria topped the losers’ table, declining by N11. 50 to close at N271 per share.

Beta Glass trailed with a loss of N2.74 to close at N52.17 and international Breweries shed N1.90 to close at N26.05 per share.

Mobil Oil was down by 90k to close at N264.10 and Oando lost 32k to close at N8.36 per share. (NAN)

The post NSE Moves 493.27m Shares Worth N6.24bn In Cautious Trading appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

