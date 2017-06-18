NSE RoundUp! Nigerian equities buck global downtrend with N188bn gain – Ripples Nigeria
NSE RoundUp! Nigerian equities buck global downtrend with N188bn gain
Nigerian equities rallied against early profit-taking trends to sustain their positive position at the weekend, bucking a global downtrend that saw most advanced and emerging global equities markets closing the week in the red. Benchmark indices at the …
