NSITF, BPP Collaborate on Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria

Damilola Oyedele and Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) have entered into a partnership on the creation of a fully automated business process, to support the ‘ease of doing business’ agenda of the federal government.

The Managing Director of the Fund, Mr. Adebayo Somefun disclosed this when a team from the BPP paid him a courtesy visit recently. He said that the priority of the NSITF management team, was to improve on the existing system.

The collaboration became necessary, he said, as Executive Order 001, 002 and 003 have already become law and all agencies are expected to comply in less than 21 days.

He further stated that the processes of the collaboration have already commenced real time, in all branches of the NSITF to ensure that data provided to the public is accurate.

Commending the BPP for the proactive gesture, Somefun disclosed that the management of the NSITF would constitute a technical committee to work with the BPP, to ensure that the full objectives of the Executive orders were realised.

He reiterated that the Fund would leave nothing to chance in providing accurate information to those who required it.

Speaking earlier, the Head of Regulation and Database Department of BPP, Mr. Aliyu Aliyu, said the agency had begun the development of a system in which there would be a central database, where all requirements for doing business in all ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) would be listed.

He noted that this important project requires cooperation from every agency involved in order to clarify the business requirements of each agency.

Aliyu added the BPP has realised that people with genuine business intentions encounter challenges while using government software, mobile application or website, thus creating a bad impression.

“With this in mind, the BPP has set out to ensure that anticipated bottlenecks are reduced to the barest minimum” he said.

The three Executive Orders on Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria were signed in April, 2017, by the acting President Yemi Osinbajo. The Orders promote transparency by directing that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to publish a complete list of all requirements for obtaining permits, licences and approvals, including fees and timelines, in their premises and on their websites within the next 21 days.

They also provide that MDAs must communicate with applicants by at least two methods, and any approvals for applications not received within the specified period will be assumed to have been granted to the applicant by default. Any rejections must be given with valid reasons. The Applicant whose application is deemed granted after the expiration of the application period can apply to the supervising Minister to issue any document or certificate required.

