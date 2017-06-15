NTTF boss vows to continue Oshodi’s legacy

The newly elected President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF),

Ishiaku Tikon has promised to continue the legacy of his predecessor – Wahid

Oshodi in order to lift the fortune of the sport.

The Taraba State-born administrator told NationSport after the National Sports

Federation election in Abuja on Tuesday that he will build on what his predecessor has

done.

“I think what we just need to do it to continue with what my predecessor did

because, in the last four years, table tennis has witnessed a resurgence that has

helped to put Nigeria on the world map. For me, the sport will be more vibrant

just that it has been in the last four years, and with support from the board we

will surely continue to raise the bar for the sport in Africa and the world,”

Tikon said.

He added: “The development of our coaches and umpires will be paramount to my

leadership by attending different coaching courses in Nigeria and outside the

Country and willing umpires will be supported by my administration to attain the

Blue Badge status. Grassroots development programmes will be an utmost concern to

my leadership.”

He, however, pledged to sustain the hosting of the annual ITTF World Tour tagged

“Nigeria Open”

The post NTTF boss vows to continue Oshodi’s legacy appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

