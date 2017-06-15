Ntuli will not apologise for liking post calling Zille racist – Independent Online
Independent Online
Ntuli will not apologise for liking post calling Zille racist
Johannesburg – The DA's compromise deal on Helen Zille's colonialism tweets has cast a spotlight on the case involving its former youth leader, Mbali Ntuli. Ntuli was charged earlier this year for liking a Facebook post that labelled Zille a racist …
