NUC Prosecutes National University of Nigeria, Shuts 57 Others

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has announced the closure of 57 illegal universities operating Nigeria for violating the provisions of the Education Act CAP E3 (National Minimum Standards etc) Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. In a similar vein, NUC also listed eight “degree mills” that are currently being investigated for collecting illegal fees from …

The post NUC Prosecutes National University of Nigeria, Shuts 57 Others appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

