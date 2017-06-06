NUC releases lists of fake universities in Nigeria, warns parents [See Lists]

Pages Navigation Menu

Jun 6, 2017

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has provided a list of all illegal universities operating in Nigeria. NUC warned parents, guardians and students to be aware of the universities it listed who are awarding illegal degrees to unsuspecting students. NUC warned that the universities were not approved and their certificates are as a result declared fake. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

