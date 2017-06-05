NUPENG threatens to shutdown oil sector over sale of Port Harcourt refinery

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers has threatened to shut down the oil sector if the Nigerian Government fails to rescind its decision on the sale of the Port Harcourt Refining and Petrochemical Company to Oando Plc. The union claimed that the government had ignored the recent resolution by the Senate, which […]

NUPENG threatens to shutdown oil sector over sale of Port Harcourt refinery

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

