NUPENG to FG: Fix East-West Road, others or… – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NUPENG to FG: Fix East-West Road, others or…
Vanguard
Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has called on the Federal Government to urgently fix the East-West Road, Akpajo Junction, Police security check posts road, opposite NNPC housing estate, Intelcamp and Fugiro, along …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!