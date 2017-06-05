NUPENG vows to shut down oil industry

Vanguard

NIGERIA Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, weekend, vowed to shut down the oil sector and the entire country, should the Federal Government go ahead to hand over the Port Harcourt Refineries and Petrol Chemicals, PHRC, to Oando …

