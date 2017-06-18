Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nursery school pupil suffocated to death by school teacher

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A teacher has suffocated to death a  nursery school pupil identified as Guo Jintong, after her teacher taped her mouth shut because she was talking too much during morning exercise. The incident happened at the Huadian Experimental Kindergarten in north-eastern China’s Jilin Province. The six-year-old Jintong was pronounced dead by paramedics who arrived about 30 minutes …

The post Nursery school pupil suffocated to death by school teacher appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.