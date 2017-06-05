Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nurses’ strike kicks off – Daily Nation

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Nurses' strike kicks off
Daily Nation
Nurses demonstrate in the streets of Kisii on June 5, 2017 over the failure of the national and county governments to honour their CBA. PHOTO | BENSON MOMANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP. Advertisement. By NATION TEAM More by this Author. Nurses …
Nurses' strike in Kenya cripples health servicesAnadolu Agency
Kenya: Nurses to Strike If Governors Fail to Honour Salary AgreementAllAfrica.com

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.