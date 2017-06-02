Pages Navigation Menu

NURTW Boss, Rasaq Bello AKA Hamburger Buried Today (See His Burial Photos)

The remains of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain, Rasaq Bello, popularly called Hamburger who was killed in Shogunleon May 29, allegedly by members of a rival gang allegedly led by Samson Agbetoye, popularly called Golden has been laid to rest!

May his soul rest in perfect peace, Amen…

