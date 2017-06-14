Vote for progress, Uhuru urges Western – K24 TV
|
The Standard
|
Vote for progress, Uhuru urges Western
K24 TV
Photo: President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto interact with supporters during a rally at Amagoro Primary School in Busia county. Photo/CHARLES KIMANI/DPPS. Henry Andanje and PSCU @PeopleDailyKe. President Uhuru Kenyatta …
Fake IDPs make state suspend compensation
MPs owe it to country to reject Uhuru's proposals on betting tax
Ababu Namwamba embarrassed in front of Uhuru during Western Kenya tour
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!