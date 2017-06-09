NYSC announces N100million interest-free loans for corpers

National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Sokoto state, Musa Abubakar, has disclosed that corp members are to get N100million interest-free loans. He said this is under the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development unit of the scheme. Abubakar spoke on this Friday at the NYSC Cultural Carnival organized to boost peace, unity and integration of […]

NYSC announces N100million interest-free loans for corpers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

