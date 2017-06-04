NYSC calls for more investment in skills training for youths – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
NYSC calls for more investment in skills training for youths
The Nation Newspaper
Mr Abdulrazak Salawu, FCT Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Saturday called for more investment in skills training in order to reduce unemployment among youths. Salawu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that skills …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!