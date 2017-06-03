NYSC calls for skills training for youths

Mr Abdulrazak Salawu, FCT Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Saturday called for more investment in skills training in order to reduce unemployment among youths. Salawu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that skills training would also propel the nation towards sustainable growth and development. The coordinator was speaking on the side lines of the opening of the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme for the 2017 Batch ‘A’ corps members.

