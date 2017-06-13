NYSC: Disclose what happened to N520m Corps members’ funds – HURIWA to management

Pro-democracy and Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, is demanding that the management of the National Youth Services Corps, NYSC, account for the N520m reduction of fund released by the Federal Government for Corps members in 2016. The non-governmental organization, asked the management of NYSC to disclose if the huge sum was “pocketed or […]

NYSC: Disclose what happened to N520m Corps members’ funds – HURIWA to management

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

