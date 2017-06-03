NYSC Donates 3 wheelchairs To Persons With Disability‎ In Bayelsa

By Osa Okhomina

Authorities of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) has confirmed the donation of three wheel chairs to three physically challenged persons from Bayelsa State.

Mrs. Loto Bolade, the Bayelsa State Coordinator of the NYSC,said the donation of the wheel chairs was a gesture from the Director-General of NYSC to reach out to the less privileged in the society.

Bolade explained that one of the core objectives of the NYSC scheme was to add value to host communities and improve on the lives of people, noting that the scheme is poised to assist the state government in touching the lives of the rural people.

She urged the beneficiaries Messrs Titity Toboukeyi, from Kaiama community, Kilowel Eric from Biseni community and Mr. Imo Kozigena from Imiringi community to make good use of the wheelchairs and add value to their lives.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Kilowel Eric thanked the NYSC for identifying with them, noting that the wheelchairs will go a long way in impro‎ve their lives.

‎It would be recalled that almost 4,000 indigenes of Amassoma community in Southern Ijaw local government had a fortnight ago benefited from a one-day free medical care programme organized by the National Youth Service Corps members in Bayelsa state.

The programme was tagged “NYSC initiative for rural dwellers” (HIRD), was manned by corps medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists and medical laboratory scientists.

The post NYSC Donates 3 wheelchairs To Persons With Disability‎ In Bayelsa appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

