Bazawara ta kashe aurenta, ta biya mijinta sadakinsa, N80,000 – NAIJ.COM

Bazawara ta kashe aurenta, ta biya mijinta sadakinsa, N80,000

Posted on Jun 9, 2017


Bazawara ta kashe aurenta, ta biya mijinta sadakinsa, N80,000
Wata kotun jihar Filato dake zama a garin Jos ta raba auren wasu ma'aurata Rukayya Ahmed da Alkasim Ahmed, biyo bayan bukatar hakan da matar tayi ma kotu. Ita dai Rukayya, yar bautan kasa ce, kuma mazauniyar garin Jos ce, ta nemi kotu data kawo …
NYSC member divorces husband, refunds N80,000 dowryVanguard

