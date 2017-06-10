Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NYSC members to get N100million loans

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members are to get N100million interest –free loan under the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development unit of the scheme. According to NYSC Coordinator in Sokoto state, Musa Abubakar, the gesture was to enable corps members establish small-scale enterprises and become employers of labour. Each of the benefittng corps members would be given […]

The post NYSC members to get N100million loans appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.