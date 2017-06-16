NYSC New Method For Correction Of Dashboards On NYSC Portal.

Batch ‘A’ (Stream One) 2017 Corps members who have spelling mistakes on their names are hereby informed that they can still apply for correction on their dashboards on the NYSC portal. Note that all corrections/addition of names must be done within six months into the service year after which no such requests will be entertained. …

The post NYSC New Method For Correction Of Dashboards On NYSC Portal. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

