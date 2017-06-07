OAU inaugurates Ogunbodede as 11th substantive VC

Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, the Pro-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), has expressed delight over the smooth transition of the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Anthony Elujoba, to the 11th substantive Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede in OAU. Ogunbiyi, who is also the Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, made this known at the inauguration of the […]

OAU inaugurates Ogunbodede as 11th substantive VC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

