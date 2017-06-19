Pages Navigation Menu

OAU student drowns in swimming pool

It was the end of the road for a 300-Level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, identified as Fatile Emmanuel, drowned when he went to swim at a hotel outside the university campus. According to reports, the deceased, who was studying in the Faculty of Pharmacy, died at OAU Teaching Hospital on Sunday at a swimming pool …

