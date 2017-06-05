Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OAU suspends all religious activities in its hostels

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has suspended all religious activties in all its halls of residence, the decision was due to the crisis that occured between the  Muslim students’ body of the university. This was confirmed in a circular dated June 4 and signed by the university’s Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Grace …

The post OAU suspends all religious activities in its hostels appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.