Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Entrance Result Released 2017/2018.

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

All applicants of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex School of nursing are hereby informed that the entrance examination results for 2017/18 session is now out. The 2017/2018 OAUTHC entrance examination results has been made available online. Candidates are to proceed to the portal to confirm result status. STEPS TO CONFIRM RESULTS Visit http://portal.oauthc.com/AdmissionStatusLogin.aspx On …

Hello. Add your message here.