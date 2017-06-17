Obahiagbon in new NTF board

By SIMON EBEGBULEM

THE former Chief of Staff to the immediate governor of Edo state, Mr Patrick Obahiagbon (Igodomigodo), has been elected as the South South representative into the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF).

He emerged at the hotly contested elections into all the sporting Federations that took place at the main bowl of the Abuja International Stadium. He defeated his closest rival, Mr Isaac Uzoma from Rivers state.

Mr Dayo Akindoju emerged the National President of the Federation. Obahiagbon who reacted to his victory to Vanguard, said he would “unflappably cooperate with the Federation’s President and other members of the Tennis Federation to attract private sector participation and ensure regular participation and implementation of a structured and consistent grassroot Tennis development programmes amongst others.

“I believe we have a lot of talented youths who are good in Tennis both in the South South and other parts of the country and this is my opportunity to fish them out in the South South so we can compete favourably with other regions. I believe so much in grassroot sports and it is our duty to go to the grassroot now with the mandate given to us to discover people who will represent this nation at the highest level” he stated.

The post Obahiagbon in new NTF board appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

