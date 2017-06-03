Obanikoro’s Mum, Wasilat, Dies at 95

Wasilat Obanikoro, mother of Nigeria’s former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, is dead.

News of the development was made available to the media on Saturday by Obanikoro who disclosed that his mother died in the early hours of the day at the old age of 95.

She was said to have been ill for a few weeks before passing on at her residence in Isale-Eko, Lagos.

Wasilat, a petty trader who played a key role in raising her son Musiliu after the demise of his father would be buried at 3:00 PM at Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos, in accordance with the rites of Islam, which she practised until she passed on.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Obanikoro’s Mum, Wasilat, Dies at 95 appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

