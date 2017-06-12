Obasanjo warns those singing war songs to desist

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Bothered by the rate of inflammatory statements by sectional leaders in the county, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned those fanning the embers of crisis in the country to desist.

He maintained that Nigeria was a great country with lots of potentials, noting that though there were imperfections in the system, it called for correction and not songs of disintegration.

Obasanjo, who spoke during the maiden forum of the Zero Hunger Initiative in Makurdi, weekend, said the unity of the country was the responsibility of all.

He said: “Non of us should be tired of doing our best for this country. I have confidence in Nigeria and we all should.

“Those who keep singing the songs of disunity, whether young or old, are doing this country a great disservice and should desist. And those who have led this country at any level in the past have greater responsibilities to ensure the country works, rather than singing songs of disunity and war.”

The former President, who commended the Benue State government for its developmental strides, said with more assistance from development agencies, the state would emerge the main food basket of the country.

He praised Governor Samuel Ortom for his modest achievements in the state, saying “though I do not eulogize leaders when they are in office but if your daughter dances well in public, you will have no choice but to tell her that she, indeed, danced well.

He explained that Zero Hunger Initiative was targeted at the elimination of hunger globally in 2030, adding that the pilot programme in Nigeria focused on five states of Benue, Ebonyi, Sokoto, Borno and Ogun.

While in the state, Obasanjo visited agricultural industries, including SERAP Oil, Oracle Farms MIVA Rice owned by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mike Aondoakaa.

He also recommissioned the Schools of Nursing and Midwifery reconstructed by Governor Samuel Ortom’s government.

